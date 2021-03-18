  1. Home
From Drishti Dhami, Mouni Roy to Hiten Tejwani: 5 BFF pairs from the TV world

TV friendships are often seen with contempt but here are 5 TV celeb BFFs who have cared and supported each other for years.
48748 reads Mumbai Updated: March 19, 2021 04:31 pm
There is no defined rule when and where you will find a true friend. Having a best friend is very essential as they are the ones who are with you in all the ups and downs of your life. They always support you no matter what happens and they are the ones you can easily rely on. There is a popular myth that TV actors are not friends. Hence, proving it wrong, we present to you 5 BFF from the TV world-

Drashti Dhami and Sanaya Irani- They are the most adored friends’ duo in the television industry and have been friends for over a decade. Sanaya also came to support Drashti in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 in which Sanaya performed with her in the Teen Ka Tadka challenge.

Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani- Their fun-filled friendship is immensely liked by people. They call each other funny nicknames like Karan calls Rithvik ‘Dhaniya’ and he calls Karan ‘Wahiyat’. They have hosted numerous reality shows together. 

Sanjeeda Sheikh and Mouni Roy- These gorgeous TV actresses have been friends for a very long time. They often share their pictures and videos enjoying themselves together. 

Asha Negi and Riddhi Dogra- These two actresses give us major friendship goals, as they often share pictures of themselves on their social media handles. They also appeared together in the reality shows like Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Season Season 6 and Nach Baliye 6, where they always supported each other.

Hiten Tejwani and Rajniesh Duggal- The actors became good friends when their kids started going to the same school. They always keep in touch and they have also done a movie together.

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

