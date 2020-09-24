Drug peddler names 20 television actors, Abigail Pandey summoned again by NCB: Reports

According to latest media reports, an alleged drug peddler Karamjeet has named twenty (20) people from the Indian Television Industry in the drug nexus. Moreover, TV actress Abigail Pande has been summoned again by the NCB. Read on.

After Bollywood, the Indian Television industry has come under the radar scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Yesterday, in massive development in the drug nexus, TV actors Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar reached NCB's office in Mumbai for questioning. Now, according to the latest reports in Times Now, twenty (20) people from the Telly world have been named by a drug peddler.

Sources have informed Times Now, that alleged drug peddler Karamjeet has spilled the beans of the drug link in the Telly town. He has named almost 20 people from the TV industry. Reportedly, Karamjeet is one of the top drug peddlers in Bollywood, and he is also connected to many actors from the small-screen. The agency (NCB) is currently verifying the names given by Karamjeet. The report states that 20 fresh names have been revealed by Karamjeet from the Television industry.

Take a look a Times Now's tweet here:

#NewsAlert | Alleged drug peddler Karamjeet has named almost 20 people from the TV industry: Sources. Siddhant & Tamal with details. | #DrugExposeRocksBTown pic.twitter.com/XlT2Lbb8el — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 24, 2020

On the other hand, Abigail Pande has been summoned by the NCB once again. According to the latest update in Republic, Abigail will be interrogated by the agency in the drug link for the second time. The actress will appear for questioning on Thursday (today), which happens to be her consecutive visit to the NCB office. The agency had also conducted a raid on Abigail and Sanam's Juhu residence yesterday to seize drugs, if any.

Yesterday, Abigail and Saman were called for questioning by the NCB. The TV couple allegedly had links with drug peddler Anuj Keshwani and Rahil. Anuj reportedly was the drug supplier of several established Bollywood actors. It was recently revealed that Anuj not only supplied drugs to Bollywood stars but also Television actors.

