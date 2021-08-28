Drugs Case: Ajaz Khan's bail plea rejected; TV actor Gaurav Dixit joins him in jail

There has been a recent development in the Ajaz Khan drugs-related case as with the arrest of actor Gaurav Dixit, the former’s bail plea has also been rejected. As per the latest reports, the actor arrested in the drugs case will have to spend some more time in jail. As per the statement by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede to Etimes TV, he said, “The bail has been rejected by the honorary NDPS court as the charges against him are serious.” The actor was arrested under sections 8C, 27A, 28, 29, and 32 of the NDPS act and has been in jail for the past four months.

Television actor Gaurav Dixit has also been arrested now in relation to the case. It has been reported that the actor had supplied the drugs to Ajaz Khan, following which, he was on the run for the past four months. Both these actors are alleged to have a direct connection to the Shadab Batata case, who was arrested earlier in March by the NCB, with drugs worth Rs. 2 crores.

On being asked about the arrest of the actor Gaurav Dixit, Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede shared that the arrest of the actor was crucial for the case as he was directly connected to it. He said, “In the Shadab Batata case we have already arrested four people including Ajaz Khan and therefore Gaurav becomes very crucial as far as the network is concerned. We have also recovered drugs from his house.”