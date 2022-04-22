Earth Day 2022: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya share adorable selfies as they celebrate the occasion

Every year, Earth Day is observed on 22 April all over the world. On this occasion, the television Diva, Divyanka Tripathi also marked the day by wishing her fans. Divyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie with her husband, Vivek Dahiya. In the caption, she wrote, 'Happy Earth Day fellow Earthlings!' In this picture, Divyanka is dressed in a grey and white beautiful ethnic wear. While on the other hand, Vivek Dahiya looked dapper in a white T-shirt.

Numerous fans of the couple dropped hearts on their picture. Divyanka and Vivek are loved by their fans for their adorable chemistry. They love to go on trips and romantic dates at beautiful locations and keep their fans updated about their adventures. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is very active on social media and often shares videos and pictures with hubby Vivek. On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi was last seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She was the first runner-up of the show. She also made her music video debut with ‘Babul Da Vedha’, which was highly appreciated by her fans. The actress will be soon seen in a short story named “Jeena Abhi Baaki Hai”.

Recently, Divyanka was also honored by the CM of Madhya Pradesh. She was honoured with the 'Champions of Change Award' for her exemplary contribution through her roles in the shows and her real life. Her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya shared a video on social media and was extremely proud of his wife as she received the award.

