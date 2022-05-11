Ego Awareness Day: Devoleena Bhattacharjee feels 'ego is destructive', explains how it may hinder success

The adorable, cute and immensely talented actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been a part of the television industry for a long time now. She rose to fame and became the audience's favorite with the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The actress received love and appreciation for her acting skills. Today, on May 11, we mark Ego Awareness Day. The first Ego Awareness Day came into existence in 2018. This day is observed with the intent of helping those who suffer from an advanced case of egoism and to make them learn to deal with the world from a more humble perspective. On this occasion, actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee talks about how ego can ruin someone's life

As mentioned in the ETimes report, Devoleena explains the difference between confidence and ego and says that confidence is healthy whereas ego is destructive. She elaborates that we let our ego lead our lives until it somehow destroys it. She further added "There’s a famous expression: ‘Too much ego will kill your talent,’ but it will not only kill your talent. It will kill your career, your relationships, and your happiness." Devoleena also said that people assume that successful actors carry too much ego but she doesn't consider herself among them. Devoleena also explains how too much ego can make you stubborn and could potentially hinder your success and might also turn out to be a barrier to your growth.

On the professional front, Devoleena has worked in numerous TV shows including Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha, Laal Ishq, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, etc. She, later on, earned a lot of appreciation for her participation in 'Bigg Boss'.

