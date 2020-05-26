Eid 2020: Dipika Kakar shares the most favourite PIC of the evening with Shoaib Ibrahim and its adorable

Dipika Kakar has shared an adorable picture with Shoaib Ibrahim at the end of their Eid celebrations at home. Check it out.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made everyone’s lives miserable one way or the other. However, people are still trying to control the unprecedented situation by taking precautionary measures, remaining under home quarantine, and maintaining social distancing. The celebrations of Eid-Ul-Fitr have also been limited this year unlike previous times for all the obvious reasons. However, people have celebrated the special occasion within the confines of their homes and by obliging with the lockdown rules that have been imposed across the country.

Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim have also celebrated Eid with their family members. The Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress has now shared a picture on her Instagram handle which she calls to be the favourite one from the evening. Dipika is seen adorably hugging Shoaib in the picture and the best part here is that the two of them are twinning in black outfits! Here’s what the actress writes in her caption, “Before the day ends..... my most fav pic of the evening..”

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim tied the knot in 2018 and have been inseparable since then. The talented actress has also won the 12th season of Bigg Boss hosted by . She then appeared in the daily soap titled Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum in which she was paired up opposite Karan V Grover. Their on-screen chemistry was one of the main reasons behind the show’s popularity. However, it went off-air some time back.

