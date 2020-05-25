Eid 2020: Hina Khan is ready for celebrations as she flaunts a pink salwar kameez; Sends her greetings to fans

Hina Khan has sent her greetings to everyone on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr. She also dresses up in a pretty outfit for the festival.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a kind of unprecedented situation around the world including India. Everyone has been trying to curb the situation by following the lockdown rules, resorting to social distancing, and remaining confined at home. The holy month of Ramadan is here and even if the celebrations are limited this year, people have offered their prayers and are hoping that everything gets well soon. The hopes within us are still alive and the celebration of this festival is proof.

Just like others, our beloved celebrities from the Indian television industry have also greeted everyone on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr through their respective social media handles. Each one of them has also urged their fans and well-wishers to follow the lockdown directives while celebrating the occasion. Dahiya, , Mohsin Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Shaheer Sheikh, Shivin Narang, and many other noted television stars have offered their greetings on the special occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

The latest celeb to wish everyone on the occasion is . The Lines actress has recently shared a post on her Instagram handle in which she has wished everyone ‘Eid Mubarak.’ Not only that but she also happily flaunts her pretty outfit as seen in the pictures that have been shared along with the post. Hina is seen wearing a pink and white kurta and a skirt teamed up with a matching dupatta. She opts for a pair of silver jhumkas that perfectly match her entire outfit. The actress is seen happily twirling around and posing for the camera in a few of the pictures. Hina Khan has been quite active on social media these days and sharing every bit about how her life is going amidst the lockdown period. She is currently residing with her family members.

Check out Hina Khan’s latest post below:

In the midst of all this, the Hacked actress has not forgotten to continue her fitness regime which is evident from many of her pictures and videos that have been posted on social media from time to time. She is known to be an avid fitness lover and loves to indulge in regular workout sessions at home. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media, courtesy her stellar performances in shows and movies, utter beauty and impeccable style sense. There is no denying that Hina Khan is one of the most popular and sought after celebs of the Indian television industry in current times.

On the work front, the actress has last seen in a short film titled Smartphone in which she portrays the role of a girl named Suman. The film has been released on an online streaming platform and has received a humongous response from the viewers. Before this, Hina was seen in the mystery thriller Hacked helmed by Vikram Bhatt. This movie also marks her official entry into the Bollywood film industry. Apart from this, the actress has some interesting projects lined up which will be released or go on floors after the lockdown ends.

(ALSO READ: Hina Khan experiments with blue eye shadow again and shares a few PHOTOS leaving fans awestruck)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×