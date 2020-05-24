Eid 2020: Surbhi Chandna, Shivin Narang, Mohsin Khan & others wish fans on the special occasion

TV celebs including Surbhi Chandna, Shivin Narang, Mohsin Khan and Shaheer Sheikh have wished everyone on the special occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr. Check out their posts.

Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations have begun all over the country and although people have not been able to celebrate the festival with the same pomp and show as the previous years, they have sent their greetings to each other virtually. Numerous celebs from the Indian television industry have also wished their fans, loved ones, and well-wishers on this special occasion through social media. Shivin Narang, Surbhi Chandna, Mohsin Khan, and Shaheer Sheikh are among those celebs who have sent greetings on the same.

Shivin Narang who has earned critical acclaim post his stint in Beyhadh 2 wished fans Eid Mubarak through the medium of an Instagram post in which he has shared a picture of himself too. He looks dapper in a pink and white striped t-shirt. Surbhi Chandna has also wished everyone on the special occasion of Eid a few hours back. She has shared a picture of herself wearing a white kurta in which she looks undeniably pretty. Shaheer Sheikh has shared a photo of a picturesque location while wishing fans on the occasion. Mohsin Khan has wished everyone Chaand Mubarak by sharing a picture in which he is seen sitting with a table full of delicacies!

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected the entertainment industry too along with other sectors. The production processes, shooting schedules, and other pending works of all movies, TV shows, and web shows have been scrapped right from 19th March 2020 because of the COVID-19. Moreover, the indefinite lockdown that has been imposed across the country has further postponed everything until further notice. In the midst of all this, everyone including our beloved celebs have offered their prayers and are hoping for the good old times to come back soon.

