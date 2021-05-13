Eid 2021: Shaheer Sheikh to Divyanka Tripathi; 5 throwback photos of celebs celebrating the holy festival

On the occasion of Eid, we bring you some beautiful throwback pictures of television celebrities as they had celebrated the holy festival in the previous years.

It’s been over a year since the COVID 19 pandemic had hit India and while the nation is still struggling with this deadly virus, it is getting murkier with every passing day. After all, the nation is witnessing the second wave of COVID 19 and it has not just claimed thousands of lives but it has also led to a lot of negativity around. Amid this, the festive spirit has also been affected due to the Coronavirus pandemic. And while the nation is celebrating the festival of Eid today, the pandemic has also affected the spirit of the holy festival.

Given the massive surge in COVID 19 cases, several states have been under a lockdown to curb the widespread of the deadly virus. While the grand celebrations for Eid-ul-Fitr have been cancelled, everyone might have their plans to celebrate the big day their way along with following the Coronavirus protocols. Amid this, we bring you some throwback pics of celebs from the television industry, cherishing their Eid moments in their previous years which will undoubtedly win your hearts.

Shaheer Sheikh’s family time on Eid

Shaheer Sheikh loves celebrating the holy festival with his family and his Instagram posts over the years is proof of it. This throwback features the Yeh Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor enjoying his time with his family on the holy occasion of Eid.

Reem Shaikh’s fashion statements on Eid

The Tujhse Hai Raabta actress is not just known for her cute looks and acting prowess, but also her fashion statements. And for the occasion of Eid, Reem prefers to keep it ethnic and did slay it in the traditional wear. Isn’t it?

Sehban Azim misses being with his family

Just like Shaheer, Sehban also believes in celebrating this holy occasion with his family. We got our hands on a throwback picture of the Tujhse Hai Raabta actor wherein he was having a gala time with his mother and brothers.

’s dazzling Eid look will win your heart

In this throwback video, Divyanka was seen celebrating the festival of Eid with her team as she had dressed for an event in Bhopal. The actress, who is known for her impressive acting skills, looked stunning in her pastel coloured ensemble with golden embroidery.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim make for an adorable couple as they pose on Eid

Dipika and Shoaib are head over heels in love with each other and doesn’t miss a chance to dish out major relationship goals. And while the couple believes in enjoying every small moment together, they often share love filled and mushy pictures on Eid every year.

