Eid Mubarak 2020: Hina Khan wishes everyone on the special occasion; Urges them to pray from home

The actress along with her family wished everyone on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr 2020.

The stunning actress shared a sweet message on her Instagram story. The actress along with her family wished everyone on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr 2020. Hina said in her message that she successfully completed her fasting along with her family and urged everyone to offer their prays from home. The gorgeous actress enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram handle. Hina has been sharing glimpses of her daily life during the lockdown. The actress also shared pictures post her workout, giving her fans the much-needed fitness inspiration.

Not just fitness, Hina also shared some breath-taking pictures in ethnic wear, which was clearly winning hearts. The versatile actress makes sure she shares her thoughts amid the Coronavirus lockdown with her fans and keeps them updated about her daily life. The actress became a household name with the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina also made her Bollywood debut with Hacked. The sultry siren walked the red carpet at the world-renowned Cannes film festival in the year 2019. The diva dazzled on the red carpet with her mesmerizing looks and won a million hearts.

Check out Hina Khan's picture:

Hina also features in the Hollywood drama called The Country of the Blind. The actress is also known to be a fashionista, as she never fails to impress the fans with her stylish looks. Be it a traditional outfit or a casual t-shirt and jeans look, Hina makes sure she stands out in the crowd by adding her personal touch to her entire look.

(ALSO READ: Hina Khan continues her workout regime during Ramadan as she shells out fitness inspiration in new PHOTOS)

Credits :instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×