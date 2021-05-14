  1. Home
  2. tv

Eid Mubarak: Abhinav Shukla, Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and others wish fans on the special occasion

On the special occasion of Eid, numerous celebrities like Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and others wished fans on social media.
4432 reads Mumbai
Gauahar Khan,Sidharth Shukla,Abhinav Shukla Eid Mubarak: Abhinav Shukla, Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and others wish fans on the special occasion
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The holy month of Ramadan is over as Eid is finally here for the people to enjoy the day with delicious food. Everyone is decked up in beautiful attires and has been wishing each other Eid Mubarak. Even the celebrities are not behind in spreading happiness on this auspicious day. Several actors have come together to send wishes to the fan and friends. In this pandemic situation, people are not able to celebrate the festival in a grand way as always, but nonetheless, they are celebrating it in their homes and offering prayers. Some of the wishes by the TV celebrities are as follows:

Sidharth Shukla

On this auspicious day of #AkshayaTritiya I’d like to wish #EidMubarak to everyone celebrating today and wish Basi Eid to everyone who  celebrated it yesterday…..plz enjoy the celebrations at home with family… thanks to the times we are in Face with rolling eyes..  stay safe stay blessed

Aly Goni

Eid Mubarak

Gauahar Khan

Eid Mubarak to My india ! Yellow heartCrescent moon let love be what rules us , let unity be what guides us .

Abhinav Shukla

Eid Mubarak dosto !

Asim Riaz

Eid Mubarak..

Kritika Kamra

Wish you and your loved ones good health and happiness. #EidMubarak

Khalid Siddiqui

EID MUBARAK Red heartHugging face

On this Eid I would like to express my gratitude to all of you who have wished me well during my illness...overwhelmed by your love and care... it’s a blessing to be loved 

Himansh Kohli

Sending lots of love, good health and happiness your way on the auspicious occasion of #EidUlFitr . May this Eid puts an end to all the suffering and chaos #Covid19 has brought in our lives. #EidMubarak

Gurmeet Chaudhary

#EidMubarak to all !! Stay safe and stay strong 

Also read- Broken But Beautiful 3 Teaser OUT: Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee take viewers on a journey of love and longing

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

You may like these
Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan, Gauahar feel Rubina Dilaik may be the 'winner' this season; Sidharth Shukla disagrees
Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla shares with Gauahar how he had a hard time convincing his mom about having a GF
Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan lock horns again; latter says 'I can scream too'
Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Twitter gets divided over Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan war of words onstage
Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan share their stylish look from grand premiere of Salman Khan’s show
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan join Salman Khan in giving a befitting answer to 2020