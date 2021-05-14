Eid Mubarak: Abhinav Shukla, Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and others wish fans on the special occasion

On the special occasion of Eid, numerous celebrities like Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and others wished fans on social media.

The holy month of Ramadan is over as Eid is finally here for the people to enjoy the day with delicious food. Everyone is decked up in beautiful attires and has been wishing each other Eid Mubarak. Even the celebrities are not behind in spreading happiness on this auspicious day. Several actors have come together to send wishes to the fan and friends. In this pandemic situation, people are not able to celebrate the festival in a grand way as always, but nonetheless, they are celebrating it in their homes and offering prayers. Some of the wishes by the TV celebrities are as follows:

Sidharth Shukla

On this auspicious day of #AkshayaTritiya I’d like to wish #EidMubarak to everyone celebrating today and wish Basi Eid to everyone who celebrated it yesterday…..plz enjoy the celebrations at home with family… thanks to the times we are in Face with rolling eyes.. stay safe stay blessed

Aly Goni

Eid Mubarak

Gauahar Khan

Eid Mubarak to My india ! Yellow heartCrescent moon let love be what rules us , let unity be what guides us .

Abhinav Shukla

Eid Mubarak dosto !

Asim Riaz

Eid Mubarak..

Kritika Kamra

Wish you and your loved ones good health and happiness. #EidMubarak

Khalid Siddiqui

EID MUBARAK Red heartHugging face

On this Eid I would like to express my gratitude to all of you who have wished me well during my illness...overwhelmed by your love and care... it’s a blessing to be loved

EID MUBARAK

On this Eid I would like to express my gratitude to all of you who have wished me well during my illness...overwhelmed by your love and care... it’s a blessing to be loved

Himansh Kohli

Sending lots of love, good health and happiness your way on the auspicious occasion of #EidUlFitr . May this Eid puts an end to all the suffering and chaos #Covid19 has brought in our lives. #EidMubarak

Gurmeet Chaudhary

#EidMubarak to all !! Stay safe and stay strong

