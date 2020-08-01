Eid Mubarak: Hina Khan dazzles in a sea blue traditional attire as she extends wishes to her fans
On the auspicious occasion of Eid Al Adha, several celebs have been taking to social media to wish their fans. Hina Khan too decked up in a sea blue coloured traditional wear for Eid. The actress accentuated her look with a pair of beautiful earrings and parted hair left open adding to her beauty. Hina shared the pictures wishing her fans 'Eid Mubarak.' She also shared a couple of videos of her parents on an auspicious day.
Eid Mubarak pic.twitter.com/8fuubL0lIA
— Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) August 1, 2020
