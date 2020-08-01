  1. Home
Eid Mubarak: Hina Khan dazzles in a sea blue traditional attire as she extends wishes to her fans

Hina Khan shares beautiful pictures of herself as she wishes her fans on the auspicious day of Eid. She recently began shooting for Naagin 5.
Mumbai
On the auspicious occasion of Eid Al Adha, several celebs have been taking to social media to wish their fans. Hina Khan too decked up in a sea blue coloured traditional wear for Eid. The actress accentuated her look with a pair of beautiful earrings and parted hair left open adding to her beauty. Hina shared the pictures wishing her fans 'Eid Mubarak.' She also shared a couple of videos of her parents on an auspicious day. 

Hina Khan recently left everyone hyperventilating with her Naagin avatar. She began shooting for Naagin 5 recently and even shared a picture with Nia Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti and Adaa Khan. Ekta Kapoor too welcomed Hina too the Naagin world. Hina will be seen doing a cameo in the show which also stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra. Surbhi Chandna will be taking over the show post Hina, as per our sources. 

In her first look, Hina dressed in a maroon and golden blouse with leggings, Hina looks absolutely stunning. The heavy jewelry, makeup, and slightly curled tresses complement her look and add to her overall charm. Hina truly glamorous in the pictures as a Naagin, and is totally slaying it. About joining the franchise, she said, "Naagin is a hugely popular franchise and I am very happy to be associated with it and thrilled to play the leading role. While fantasy fiction is a new arena for me, it is equally fascinating. Be it the sets, overall look, and attire, storyline, or overall experience, it looks extremely promising. I would like to thank Ekta Kapoor for believing in me and I am certain I will be able to bring her vision to life."

