Eid Mubarak: Shaheer Sheikh celebrates the festival with wife Ruchikaa Kapoor; Wishes fans

The nation is celebrating the holy festival of Eid-ul-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice today (July 21). Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, people are offering prayers from their homes. On the occasion, many Bollywood celebrities and TV stars also wished their fans and followers through social media. Among many, Shaheer Sheikh along with his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor celebrated the holy festival. The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi star took to his Instagram handle and dropped a happy picture wishing his fans.

The couple opted for a traditional ensemble for the occasion. While Shaheer was seen in a white kurta, his wife Ruchikaa dressed up in a pink suit with matching jewellery. Posting the picture, the TV star wrote, “Selamat Eid-Al-Adah” and wished their followers. Scores of fans responded to the post. One of the users said, “Omg Masha'Allah eid Mubarak to you both and your family!!! Stay blessed!”. Another one commented, “Mashaallah”. Many others dropped heart emoticons on the post. also reacted to the duo’s Eid post.

On the work front, actor Shaheer Sheikh along with Erica Fernandes, and Supriya Pilgaonkar have reprised their roles for the third season of 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi'. Recently, Shaheer in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla spoke about his early days of being back on the set and said, “Initially we felt it was a deja vu but eventually it felt like it never stopped and we are just continuing the same story. It felt like we have been shooting all this time. We started at the same point where we had left even our equations, that’s how it was.”

