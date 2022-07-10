Eid ul Adha 2022: Hina Khan to Aly Goni, here's how celebs are celebrating the occasion

Today, on 10th July, the world is celebrating the festival of Eid-Ul-Adha. Eid-Ul-Adha is observed to honour the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. However, before his sacrifice, God gave him a lamb for the same. The festival is celebrated across the world and it is also known as Big Eid or the Greater Eid. People have been wishing each other on this auspicious occasion. Speaking of which, many celebs have taken to their social media handle and have wished their fans on Eid-Ul-Adha.

Hina Khan:

Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared some lovely pictures of herself as she wished 'Eid Mubarak' to everyone. She can be seen wearing a lavender colour Abaya and a Hijab cap. She also shared a small clip of her father's photo frame and wrote 'Eid Mubarak Daddy'.

Aly Goni:

Aly Goni also took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with the kids and wished 'Eid Mubarak' to his fans. In the caption, the actor writes, "Ghar se door hu par dil wahi hai Eid Mubarak to Y’all and your family".

Dipika Kakar:

Dipika Kakar had also shared a glimpse of her preparations for the festival and dropped a picture of herself on her Instagram story. In these pictures, Dipika can be seen flaunting her mehndi and wishing 'Eid Mubarak' to everyone. The actress also wrote her husband Shoaib Ibrahim's name on her hand.

Also Read: Hina Khan looks stunning in pink embroidered dress as she gets clicked at an event in Mumbai; PICS