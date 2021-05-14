Eid ul Fitr 2021: Mohsin Khan, Gauahar Khan, Aly Goni & others wish fans with heartfelt posts: Take a look

On the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr, many TV actors including Mohsin Khan, Shoaib Ibrahim, Shaheer Sheikh have joined others in wishing Chaand Mubarak to their fans. Check out the wishes below.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal, the tenth Islamic month. Eid ul Fitr was celebrated on 13th May by Muslims all across the world. While the festival is marked by meeting loved ones and enjoying lip-smacking feasts, this year the celebrations were low-key owing to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Just like commoners, celebrities from the television industry also celebrated the festival with their loved ones. Many TV stars including Mohsin Khan, Gauahar Khan, Aly Goni, Kavita Kaushik, Aamna Sharif, among others have wished their fans on their respective social media handles.

While extending his greetings, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor posted a stunning photo of himself posing with a cake. The post was captioned as, “Chaand Mubarak everyone.” He also shared a video wherein he was seen showing lavish sweet delicacies. Mohsin was heard saying in the video, “Chaand Mubarak everyone. Have a very sweet and beautiful Eid. Eid Mubarak.” Gauahar, on the other hand, shared a few beautiful photos of herself nailing a traditional look. Alongside it, she wrote, “Thank you mom ! Love this dress . My Ramadan gift ! @farzana765 love you ! #ChaandMubarak everyone in india !.”

Wishing his fans, Aly Goni, dropped his photo in white pathani and wrote, "Eid Mubarak #alygoni #sherAly #FamAly.” Kavita Kaushik shared a couple of pictures with her cat while reading Quran. She captioned it as, "Eid Mubarak , love , peace , prayer and healing.”

Check out celebs wishes below:

Eid Mubaarak....let’s be there for each other...always! — Rajeev Khandelwal (@RK1610IsMe) May 13, 2021

Shaheer Sheikh, Rajeev Khandelwal and Shoaib Ibrahim also joined others in wishing fans Eid ul Fitr.

Pinkvilla too wishes Eid Mubarak to all.

Also Read: Eid 2021: Shaheer Sheikh to Divyanka Tripathi; 5 throwback photos of celebs celebrating the holy festival

Credits :InstagramTwitter

Share your comment ×