Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia feel they owe their fans a part of their lives

Bigg Boss 14 stars Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia talked about their growing relationship & spending this lockdown together. Read on to know what they said.

Ever since Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia confessed their feelings for each other on Bigg Boss 14, the two have been inseparable. Right from stepping out together in the city to sharing their lovey-dovey photos on social media, the lovebirds have been the centre of attraction lately. Although the Kkavyanjali star is a very private person, he feels that the couple “owes” their fans, a part of their lives. The actress also mentioned that their PDA pictures that often surface online are for their fans as they expect them.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Eijaz and Pavitra talked about having spent this lockdown together and much more. The handsome actor said they found love where they didn’t expect, adding that they two are still discovering each other. “It is a learning process. With work on hold, an uncertain future, having someone to share your thoughts helps,” he was quoted saying. Agreeing to this, Punia asserted, “We were together through the lockdown so there was someone to talk to, share chores and eat a meal with. There was no boredom.”

Further, speaking about sharing their relationship with fans, the Love U Zindagi actress said that the support from her fans does matter. She explained that the couple doesn’t post for attention but do it as it make some people happy and to motivate them. “We get requests for reels which we try to fulfil. Both of us are so comfortable with each other and we are not afraid of PDA. Very rarely do couples feel so open and comfortable in public domain. But hame achcha feel hota hai,” revealed Punia.

Adding to this, the Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey actor opined that he has been a private person and never spoken about his relationships.

“Pavitra comes across as a strong person but people don’t know her nurturing nature or her fragile side. I have been privy to them. People judge us according to what they have seen of us on social media or on TV. People have an idea about our relationship and think they know what we should and shouldn’t be doing. So, invariably, some comments affect us. We are in the public domain, so if there are bouquets, then there are brickbats, too. I am trying to maintain balance but it puts some pressure,” Eijaz concluded.

Also Read: Pavitra Punia leaves beau Eijaz Khan spellbound with her latest PHOTO; Latter says 'She’s mine’

Share your comment ×