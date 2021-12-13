Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia on their connection: We have reached the next stage of our relationship

Lovebirds Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are among the popular TV couples. They developed feelings for each other inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, and after coming out of the show, they declared their love to the world. The couple often shares pictures and videos of them from their trips together on social media. The couple is quite vocal about their relationship and the kind of bond they share.

Talking about the status of the adorable relationship, Eijaz Khan shared with Etimes TV, “I don’t want to get into the nitty-gritty of it kyunki phir nazar lag jaati hai. I can just say that we have reached the next stage of our relationship. There is more understanding. There is also more understanding that there can be less understanding. We have a very real relationship. There are good days, bad days, terrible days and days that are like heaven.”

Eijaz added that their relationship is very real and they prefer to talk about their issues to sort them. He said, “I think that requires a lot of maturity, we met on Bigg Boss where we had to offer our opinion, prove our point, we could not compromise or give excuses about our behaviour so we had to let go of that. We give space to each other and when we have our arguments, we think it is better to swallow our pride and talk about it. And that puts a smile on my face and I hope it stays like that, it is beautiful.”

Pavitra Punia also shared that this year was like a reality check for their relationship. She said that they have been learning about each other, their preferences, moods because they are two strong individual personalities, and have their own opinions. They met on a platform where opinion mattered, and that is where they had to mould themselves and understood that they are a team, and in a team, the decision should be mutual. She said that she learnt that from Eijaz and they are still evolving.



