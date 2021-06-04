Eijaz Khan flaunts his toned abs & leaves ladylove Pavitra Punia highly impressed; See PIC

Bigg Boss 14 fame Eijaz Khan’s latest Instagram post has left netizens and especially his girlfriend Pavitra Punia in awe of him.

Eijaz Khan is on break and is enjoying his leisure time. He is often seen sharing pictures with his girlfriend Pavitra Punia. Both had grabbed the limelight in Bigg Boss 14. They started dating each other inside the Bigg Boss home and confessed their feelings as both are head over heels in love with each other. They are popularly called Pavijaz. In his latest post, Eijaz has shared a picture where he flaunts his toned abs. But it is his Pavitra's comment which grabbed everyone’s attention.

Eijaz wrote, “pavi se poocha ki ye photo post karoo ya na karoo? thoda show off sa hai. lekin jaise maine kaha , there is no substitute for hard work. so am working hard. #homegym me #workout shuru kiya hai . been feeling weak and lethargic. lockdown has taken its toll on my physical and mental health. so push karna padh raha hai.”

In the picture, the actor is seen flaunting his abs, muscles and a tattoo on his shoulder. He is dressed in black track pants. Following his post, his ladylove Pavitra Punia also dropped a comment saying ‘Am sweating’. Fans are also showering love on the picture and saying that you are inspiring us.

To note, recently Jaan Kumar Sanu also thanked the actor for encouraging him to workout. The singer has undergone drastic change and is now very fit. He had shared about it on Instagram.

Credits :Eijaz Khan Instagram

