Eijaz Khan fulfills promise he made to ladylove Pavitra Punia on Bigg Boss 14; Fans react

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have been one of the most loves couples in the television world. Both confessed their feelings for each other in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. Since then they have been painting the town red. Recently, they were also seen at Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding. The couple looked a perfect match as they were twinning in white attire. Apart from this, the actor had made a promise to the actress in the controversial show.

And now he has finally fulfilled it and his act has also won the heart of his fans. He has promised her that he will take her home to meet his father. Recently, he shared pictures on his official Instagram handle and surprised his fans. Taking to Instagram, Eijaz Khan shared two pictures and wrote, “Pappa se tujhko milaaoonga (I will make you meet my father).... #khandaan #sattarkhan #eijazkhan #pavitrapunia (masks were off only for the picture). In the photos, Pavitra is seen with his father and trio are posing.

Pavitra called Eijaz’s father an ‘iconic personality’. She commented, “Blessed blessed blessed. Such a iconic personality pappa. Thank you baby @eijazkhan for this. I Love you.”

As soon as he shared pictures on his handle, fans started showering comments on it. “Eijaz Khan being zabaan ka pakka,” wrote one of the users. Another wrote, “OMG this pic has my heart the most awaited moment for every pavijazians.” On the work front, the actor will be next seen in a web series titled ‘The City of Dreams’ Season 2. The series will be aired from July 30.

