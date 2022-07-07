Eijaz Khan hospitalised due to typhoid and fever; Actor shares a glimpse from the hospital

Actor Eijaz Khan is a very prominent name in the entertainment industry. Eijaz has been part of numerous shows but he became a very popular name with the shows like Kkavyanjali and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa. His other series include Kkoi Dil Mein Hai, Kasamh Se, Naagin, Saas Bina Sasural, Shubh Vivah, and others. The actor has also worked in movies and web series. He was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 as one of the contestants, but he had to opt out due to work commitments.

Unfortunately, Eijaz has been hospitalised due to his poor health condition. Today, the actor took to his social media handle and dropped a picture of his hand on his Instagram story. As per the picture, Eijaz is seen resting on the hospital bed and several syringes have been attached to his hand. Sharing this photo, the actor mentioned in scientific terms that he has been diagnosed with Typhoid and fever. Eijaz also wrote, "am awesome. don't call".

Check Eijaz's Instagram story here-

Speaking of his love life, Bigg Boss 14 turned out to be a very special show for Eijaz as he met his ladylove Pavvitra Punia. Eijaz and Pavvitra instantly formed a connection and within a short period, they were head over heels in love with each other. The duo is the most adored couple in the entertainment industry. They love to go on trips together whenever they get time off work and often share mushy pictures. There have been speculations about their marriage, Pavvitra has recently opened up with Etimes about the marriage delay due to their busy work life.

Talking about her bond with Eijaz and marriage plans, she said, “Everyone is always asking us about our marriage but honestly, we are as good as married. But, when we will officially announce ourselves as husband and wife in a ceremony, is not in our hands. We have been planning since last year that we will do it this year and this year also we are planning it will be this year. Our wedding will be very instant because we have such packed lives. We are trying hard to figure out where to fit our marriage in our schedule!”

Pavvitra added that marriage is a very big thing for both of them and they don’t want to do it by taking three days off and resuming work. They want to enjoy the phase where they can indulge and feel the butterflies in their stomachs.

Also Read: Pavitra Punia on marriage plans with Eijaz Khan: Our wedding will be very instant as we have such packed lives