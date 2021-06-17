Eijaz Khan shares a mushy PIC with Pavitra Punia while cooking at home; Calls her his 'Khazaana’

Eijaz Khan and girlfriend Pavitra Punia has been painting the town red with their love. The couple always shares their sweet moments with fans.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are one of the most popular couples in the telly world. The couple's love blossomed when they participated in the show Bigg Boss 14 and have been going strong since then. Their Instagram feed gives us major couple goals. They often share pictures and videos on social handles. Recently, the actor shared an adorable picture with the actress. They are seen cooking together.

In the picture, the actor can be seen posing with Pavitra in the kitchen. The kitchen slab is scattered with utensils. They wore same black aprons. Taking to his official Instagram account, the actor captioned it, "Khaana and my khazaana. when she cooked me (sic)." Fans showered the post with love. One of the fans wrote, ‘So cute Jodi always stay together and be happy and safe.’

Their ardent fans want the couple to get married. The actor had also responded to this and said that they are planning to get married this year if everything goes well.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the web series Bhram. He essayed the role of Pradeep Choudhary. The show also starred Kalki Koechlin. It is a psychological horror-thriller and aired on ZEE5. He has not announced his next project.

Credits :Eijaz Khan Instagram

