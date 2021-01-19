Eijaz Khan is spotted on the set of his upcoming film post eviction from Bigg Boss 14; SEE PHOTO

Eijaz Khan has opted for elimination due to prior work commitments. He was spotted on the sets of his upcoming film. The actor was looking happy while heading towards the shooting.

Eijaz Khan has been evicted from the reality show Bigg Boss 14. The actor's sudden exit came as a shock for contestants and for the viewers as well. This Weekend Ka Vaar no one was eliminated from the show except for Eijaz Khan. The reason for his eviction has been quoted as his prior work commitments. The actor has been roped in for a film which was supposed to go on the floors last year, but got postponed due to the pandemic.

Now a picture of Eijaz Khan from the shooting set of his upcoming film has gone viral. He is seen wearing white kurta pajama and happily waved to the shutterbugs. Eijaz has taken voluntary eviction due to his work. In place of him, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has entered the house. Earlier, it was rumoured that she would be the proxy of Vikas Gupta, but he has dismissed all such rumours. During his eviction, Bigg Boss had announced, “Eijaz was the first person to enter the house this season and has spent 106 days in the house. But now he has to leave the show in the midway.”

When Eijaz Khan left the house, Arshi Khan broke down. Eijaz and Arshi had love and hate relationship during the show.

See the picture here:

However, there are no details about Eijaz Khan’s film till now. During his stay, Eijaz Khan had confessed his love for Pavitra Punia on national television. Both are head over heels in love with each other.

