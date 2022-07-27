Eijaz Khan starts with his knee rehab workout as he recovers; Pavvitra Punia calls him ‘iconic iron man’

Eijaz Khan is a known name in the entertainment industry and has been part of numerous TV shows and movies. The actor is quite popular for his professional as well as personal life. The actor was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, where he found the love of his life, Pavvitra Punia. The couple has become one of the most loved Bigg Boss couples of tinsel town. The actor is a fitness enthusiast and he recently gave a glimpse of his workout session after recovery from typhoid. He has started his knee rehab workout.

Earlier in the month, Eijaz Khan was admitted to hospital due to Typhoid. Few days back he had shared a post about coming back to home. Today Eijaz has shared post on social media when he is seen doing workout despite bandages on his foot. He captioned, “homie jaa mere liye ….” His bae Pavvitra Punia commented, “Healing iconic iron man.”



Eijaz had earlier shared with Etimes about Pavvitra always being there for him and encouraging him in tough times. Eijaz shared, "I am an injury specialist (has got hurt many times before) but when I got to know the knee issue, I thought I won't be able to play at all. I had lost all hope. Doctors even said that I might need a knee replacement. But Pavitra was there with me. From doctor's first consultation to all physiotherapy sessions till now, she has always been there for me. When I go to the gym, I sometimes think what will happen next, I have no mass on my knee, how will I run?"

For the unversed, the couple has been dating for quite some time now. They confessed their love for each other on the show Bigg Boss 14 and ever since they have been inseparable.

