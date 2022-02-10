Eijaz Khan talks about ‘reliving the trauma’ while watching Bigg Boss, consciously stays away from it

Popular television and films actor Eijaz Khan had recently opened up about his past relationship. He had shared about cheating on his previous partner in an interview with TOI. He further shared the he has apologised to that woman, and that he was furious when certain news outlets misidentified her. He also spoke about consciously staying away from Bigg Boss, as watching the show triggers him.

Eijaz shared that accepting the mistake helped him grow as a person. The actor is currently dating Pavitra Punia, whom he met on the reality show Bigg Boss, some time back. Eijaz said he spoke about his infidelity on Bigg Boss because he was ‘living in a fool’s paradise’ and was trying to ‘justify’ his wrongs. He said he doesn’t regret admitting his mistake ‘because that woman doesn’t belong to the industry’. To make amends, he said he asked for forgiveness, and was granted it.

Eijaz also revealed that he ‘consciously’ tries to stay away from the world of Bigg Boss at the advise of his therapist because it is triggering to him. He said that he dreams about his time on the show occasionally, and sometimes, he sees late Sidharth Shukla in those dreams. “I relive the trauma sometime,” he said, explaining that he tries to stay away from that universe.

He said that he feels he didn’t get closure on the show, as he was forced to bow out abruptly due to prior work commitments. He said that someday, he will be able to relive those memories and watch the show.

