Eisha Singh REVEALS her excitement about returning to Ishq Subhan Allah; Says 'This show was always my baby'

Just a few days ago, it was revealed that Eisha Singh, who originally played the role of Zara Kabeer Ahmed in Ishq Subhan Allah is all set to make a huge comeback. The actress recently opened up about her excitement to be back with the team and her character.

Eisha Singh became a household name as Zara Kabeer Ahmed from Ishq Subhan Allah. She captured millions of her hearts with her stunning performance and cuteness. However, last year, the actress bid adieu to the show, leaving fans disheartened. Tunisha Sharma walked into her shoes to carry on the character. While there were rumours of the show going off-air, just a few days ago, the fans of Ishq Subhan Allah got two big good news. One is that the show has gotten an extension for a year, and second that everyone's beloved Eisha is all set to make a remarkable comeback. Yes, you read that right!

Tunisha is no longer a part of the popular Zee TV daily soap, and Eisha will be as Zara again. In a fresh twist post Lockdown, Eisha will return in a new avatar on the show, leaving everyone stunned. She will make an exciting comeback into Kabeer and the family's lives. Revealing details of her major comeback character, Eisha aka Zara will be seen as a music healer who believes in the extraordinary healing powers of music and its potential to revive even the most depressed.

The young actress recently shared her happiness of being back on Ishq Subhan Allah sets and team. She said, 'Though I bid goodbye to the show for some personal commitments, somewhere at the bottom of my heart, this show was always my baby. It is an absolute delight to return as Zara. It is like coming back home. Ishq Subhan Allah was my second show the channel and the entire cast and crew were like a family to me.'

'I shared a close bond with everyone from the team including my co-actor Adnan Khan. We had a compatible and comfortable equation. I am sure the viewers are excited to reconnect with Zara and Kabir, and the undying love they shared. I had left with a bag full of memories and now I am back with that same bag to make new ones,' Eisha added.

Fresh episodes of Ishq Subhan Allah will air from July 13, 2020. The show will not only bring about romantic moments between Zara and Kabeer, but also will reveal Zara's true plan. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see Adnan and Eisha's chemistry onscreen agaiN? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×