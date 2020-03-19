Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna fame Tina Philip postpones wedding with Nikhil Sharma amid Coronavirus panic

Tina Philip and Nikhil Sharma have pushed their wedding date amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Read deets inside.

The Coronavirus pandemic has created a situation of panic, fear, and distress all over. The outbreak of the deadly virus has affected not only health but also people's routines. From malls, gyms, schools, and restaurants being shut, things have gone topsy-turvy for everyone. Nonetheless, safety is a must and should be the priority in these difficult times. Given the situation, TV couple Tina Philip and Nikhil Sharma, who were all prepped up to walk down the aisle in April first week, have now pushed their wedding dates. Yes, the duo will not get married on April 4, 2020, as they have postponed their marriage owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

Talking about the same with Times of India, Tina said that they were to get married in two ways, i.e. a Christian wedding in Mumbai on April 4 and a Hindu wedding in Haridwar later. Their relatives from the UK, the US, and the Middle East were supposed to come down to the country to attend the wedding. However, now the couple has decided to postpone everything and hold the ceremonies at a later date. While Tina came across couples tying the knot during this situation only in the presence of their parents, she cannot follow the same as her parents are based out of India.

Amidst the Coronavirus scare, Tina's parents will not be able to fly to India for her marriage, and thus the wedding dates are pushed ahead. She further added that the organizers are cooperating with them, and have agreed to work out things when they plan their wedding in the coming days again.

Well, this is surely a piece of bad news for fans, who want to see them hitched soon. On the professional front, Tina made her acting debut with 'Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee' and was also seen in 'Ek Bhram... Sarvagun Sampanna'. Whereas, Nikhil has been a part of shows like 'Suhani Si Ek Ladki' and 'Badi Devrani'.

