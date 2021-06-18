Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna fame Zain Imam dons a ‘gangsta look’ as he goes bald

Famous TV actor Zain Imam goes bald as he experiments with his looks. He also shared about taking a break from TV daily soaps.

The actor Zain Imam is popular in the show Tashan-E-Ishq, and he has been the heartthrob of thousands of girls. His cool personality and charming smile has made him among the most followed actors on social media. The actor loves to experiment with his looks as he believes that an artist has to keep reinventing himself for staying relatable in showbiz. The actor has shocked his fans as he has gone bald recently.

On being asked the reason behind such a drastic look transformation, he said, “It’s not for any project, but a personal choice. I plan to retain this look for some time and hope to be offered a role that requires my character to be bald. I call it my gangsta look. Some creative minds might be scouting for actors with this particular look and I have my phone on at all times for an interesting offer (laughs!).”

He adds that he knows it’s a bold move for an actor as the hair is an important aspect of their look, but he has been wanting to chop off his hair for some time. He said that it allows the scalp to breathe.

Talking on the work front, the actor shared he has taken a break from television and has decided to explore other mediums. He said, “I have got a lot of offers in recent times and it is difficult to say no. However, my reason for not taking up anything was that all the shows were pretty much the same and I don’t want to be repetitive on-screen. I want to do something productive and meaningful, which I am able to do on other mediums. I am not averse to working on TV, but I am not in favor of taking up an infinite series. I don’t want to be a part of a show that drags on, making the process monotonous and boring. I would prefer to move on to another character and embark on a new journey with every show.”

Credits :Times of India

