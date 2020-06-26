Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2: Mohit Kumar and Kanikka Kapur’s show to begin shooting soon but with a TWIST

After over two months of lockdown, the team of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 is all set to commence shooting for the show soon.

With Maharashtra government giving permission to shoot in the non containment zones, the producers are looking forward to beginning shooting soon. While several shows have resumed the shooting, it is reported that Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 team starting Mohit Kumar and Kanikka Kapur is also expected to commence shooting next week. According to media reports, the team is likely to return to the sets by June 28, 2020 and will be shooting while adhering to the safety guidelines issued by the authorities in wake of COVID 19 outbreak in India.

In fact, the team is also planning to ensure that adequate precautions are taken on the sets to ensure the security of the entire cast and crew. This isn’t all. According to a report published in Times of India, given the pandemic and the guidelines, the makers are likely to make some changes in the show. Reportedly, the makers will be changing the script of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2. Besides, the makers will also be changing the location of the family drama given the crisis situation the nation is dealing with.

Reportedly, the team of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 will be shooting for the new episodes. However, there isn’t clarity about when the new episodes will go on air.

For the uninitiated, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 happens to be a story of Suman, who hails from a family serving the Indian army, and Shravan who is a carefree civilian and is stuck in an army school. The show went off air in February 2020 and received a great response from the audience.

