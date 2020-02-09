Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2: Mohit Kumar talks about playing Shravan; Says ‘I was trolled for replacing Namik Paul’

As Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 is set for it grand premiere tomorrow, lead star Mohit Kumar got candid about continuous comparisons with Namik Paul who played the lead in the previous season.

Remember Nikita Dutta and Namik Paul’s much loved story in Sony TV’s Ek Duje Ke Vaaste? The show was an instant hit and the audience loved the lead couple’s chemistry. While the family drama received a massive response from the millennials, the makers are coming up with the second season of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste. However, the lead pair for Namik and Nikita has been replaced by Mohit Kumar and Kanikka Kapur. And while the Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 is all set to hit the small screens, there has been a constant comparison between the lead couples of both seasons.

Talking about the same, Mohit revealed that when he and Kannikka were introduced as the new lead of the show, they were trolled on social media for replacing Namik and Nikita. During his recent interaction with Times of India, the young actor stated, “People message me on Instagram. Everyone loved Namik as Shravan but I think when people watch the show, they will know that the storyline is different. Even the character is different. For a schoolboy role, the makers wanted a young actor.”

However, Mohit was unfazed by the trolls and took as a motivation to strive for better performance. The actor stated that while Namik had created an image of Shravan in the hearts of the viewers, he took it as a challenge to do it better than him. So, comparing himself with Namik worked in a positive way for Mohit. "Had it been a fresh character, whatever I would have done would have been the best. Now at least there's the challenge that I have to do better than someone else. From the beginning, I had thought that if people loved Namik so much then I would try to do 10 times better. So, there was a motivation to do better work," he added.

As Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 will be premiered from February 10, 2020, Mohit is hopeful that the show will the audience’s hearts and expect to make it to Bollywood post the show’s success.

