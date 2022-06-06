Ek Haseena Ne Song OUT: Shaheer Sheikh and Nikki Tamboli's emotional track will touch your soul; Watch

Actress Nikki Tamboli is among the popular names in the television industry and rose to fame with her entry into the television reality show Bigg Boss 14. The actress has now collaborated with famous Television star Shaheer Sheikh for a music video titled 'Ek Haseena Ne'. Both Shaheer and Nikki had shared the poster of their song on their respective social media handles. On 4th June 2022, the actors also shared the teaser of their music video and announced the release date of the 'Ek Haseena Ne'.

Their fans were eagerly waiting for this music track to release, and now their wait is finally over as 'Ek Haseena Ne' is released today. The production house 'United White Flag' has shared this song on their YouTube channel featuring Shaheer and Nikki. The concept of this song revolves around betrayal, and both the actors have nailed their characters. Their performance has been applauded by the audiences and fans are in love with the melodious track. Numerous fans have taken to the comment section of this video and have praised the makers and the stars of this song.

Click here to watch Shaheer and Nikki's song 'Ek Haseena Ne'

Speaking about Shaheer, the actor is currently seen in the television show, 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa.' He essays the male lead character of Kanha and has been paired opposite Hiba Nawab. Apart from doing this show, he has done numerous music videos that have been a huge hit among the audience.

On the professional front, Nikki appeared in the Tamil film titled 'Kanchana 3', which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. Apart from this, the actress has also starred in two Telugu films. Nikki was also seen in the stunt reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' and later featured in numerous music videos. She also made a guest appearance in 'The Khatra Khatra Show' with Pratik Sehajpal.

