Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai's senior actress Tarla Joshi passes away; Nia Sharma mourns her demise

Veteran actress Tarla Joshi passed away on Sunday morning. The cast of the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai share her pictures as they mourn her demise.

Senior actress Tarla Joshi passed away on June 6. The actress was part of several TV serials including Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Bandini among others. She played the role of great grandmother of Nia Sharma in the daily soap Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia shared pictures of Tarla Joshi as she mourned the passing away of the actress. She shared a sweet bond with veteran actress and lovingly called her Badi Beeji.

Nia shared the news of the passing away of Tarla Joshi on social media as she wrote in the post, “RIP Badi Beeji You will be missed…” She also shared some pictures with the late actress along with other cast members of the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The pictures also comprise Divyajyotee Sharma, Anju Mahendroo and Mohit Chauhan.

Her co-stars from the show Anju Mahendroo also shared a picture of herself along with Tarla Joshi as she wrote in the caption, “Will miss you Tarlaji always looked up to you as a mother !!! Rest in eternal peace.” Actor had shared a story on his social media handle, where he wrote, “The whole team of EHMMBH is mourning the death of Tarlaji (Badi Dadi) who left us early morning due to a heart attack…. Will miss you Baa… Rest in eternal peace.” Krystle D’souza also shared a post on social media as she said that “Our Badi Beeji Rest forever.”

