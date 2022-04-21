Ek Mahanayak - Dr. B. R. Ambedkar: Sandeep Mehta to essay THIS pivotal role as he enters the show

&TV’s 'Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar' will soon have an interesting track in the show that will see the entry of a historic character, Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad. Popular television actor, Sandeep Mehta, has been roped in to play the role of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad. Talking about his entry into the show, Sandeep says, “It is an important role, and I am excited to be a part of this immensely popular show, appreciated for its outstanding characters and compelling storyline. We have started shooting and the experience has been rewarding. I must say I am privileged to portray such a prolific character. I am eagerly looking forward to seeing how the entire characterization and storyline pans out on-screen.”

Sandeep Mehta further describes essaying the historic character of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad in Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He added, “While I have essayed several memorable character roles but this one is completely different. It is a historic character of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad, who brought about major social and educational reforms. He strongly believed in serving people fairly and without discrimination. Maharaja Sayajirao was extremely receptive to the original thought of others and put those ideas into action.” To watch Sandeep Mehta essaying this historic character, tune in to &TV from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.

Atharva who plays Bhimrao also talks about the upcoming track in the show. He adds, “Dr. B. R. Ambedkar held Maharaja Sayajirao in high esteem and was full of gratitude for his unrelenting support in achieving Bhimrao’s educational goals. The upcoming track highlights this significant and historical part of Bhimrao’s life journey. The Maharaja not only provided Bhimrao a fair opportunity to prove his mettle and in the long run, in fulfilling Bhimrao’s various educational needs. I am sure this turning point in Bhimrao’s life will resonate well with the audience and make for an inspiring and engaging narrative.”

Recently, Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar aired a special episode to its viewers on Ambedkar Jayanti.

