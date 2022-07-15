Ek Villain Returns star Arjun Kapoor to grace Tejasswi Prakash’s show Naagin 6

Tejasswi Prakash’s fictional show, Naagin 6 has left no stone unturned to keep the fans glued to their television screens with its riveting storyline and fascinating characters. In this power-packed season, the viewers have witnessed the story of ‘Sarvashreshth Naagin’ unfold and with the recently introduced twists and turns, the story moves a notch higher as the most powerful Naagin will be seen taking her vengeance. In the ongoing track, the serpent queen returns in the avatar of Kiara to take her revenge on Rishabh, Mahek and the entire family, who are responsible for the death of her child. In the upcoming episode, the viewers will witness a spectacular crossover as ‘Ek Villain Returns’ star Arjun Kapoor makes a special appearance in the show.

In the upcoming episode, the Gujral family gets invited to the movie premiere of ‘Ek Villain Returns’, which is also attended by Arjun Kapoor. As Arjun Kapoor has an encounter with Kiara and Rishabh, he senses something between the two and tries to find out who is the ‘villain’ in their relationship. However, Rishabh’s life falls under threat as he brutally gets attacked by a serial killer. It will be interesting to watch if ‘Naagin’ be able to save him in time?

On shooting with Arjun Kapoor for the special episode Simba Nagpal aka Rishabh Gujral shares, “We are glad that our show Naagin 6 has been receiving a lot of love from the audience and has been everyone’s favourite. In this exciting crossover with ‘Ek Villian Returns’ the fans will witness an amalgamation of two thrilling stories. I must say that Arjun Kapoor is great to work with! I had a great time shooting with him on the sets and I am sure the viewers are going to enjoy our collaboration too”.

Actor Mahekk Chahal who plays the role of Mahek in ‘Naagin 6’ shares, “I have known Arjun Kapoor for a long time, and it was great to meet him again on the set. It is always fun to collaborate and work with actors from different backgrounds since you get to learn a lot and exchange your experiences. As our show ‘Naagin 6’ has been going through an interesting phase, the entry of the ‘Villian’ will surely add to the excitement for the audience. I hope that our viewers like this track and keep supporting us as they always have”.

Also read-Baarish Aayi Hai Review: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash paint the town red with their monsoon romance