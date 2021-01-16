Ekta gets nostalgic as Ram & Prachi Desai's Kasamh Se turns 15; Sourabh Raaj recalls how it helped him survive

Sourabh Raaj Jain thanked Ekta Kapoor for giving him this show. Kasamh Se was a very popular show of its times after the TV czarina shared a nostalgic post as the family drama turned 15.

Producer Ekta Kapoor, a well-known face in the television industry, today took a trip down a memory lane and shared a video from one of her biggest hit shows Kasamh Se. The serial which starred Bollywood actress Prachi Desai, Ram Kapoor in the lead roles has completed 15 years. Ekta was nostalgic while sharing the promo video on her Instagram handle. The show was quite popular among the audience and had a huge fan following back then. The story shows the journey of three sisters and their struggle.

Taking it to her Instagram, Ekta Kapoor shared a video and wrote, “15 years of #KasamSe ...I feel old”. As soon she shared the video, Ram Kapoor shared a happy face emoji and Roshni Chopra dropped a heart emoji in the comment section. Nivedita Basu, who also played a key role in the show, wrote, “Wow @ektarkapoor thank u for making part of #kasamse” followed by pink heart and folded hand emoji. Fans were also seen showering love on the video. To recall, Kasamh Se had ruled the TRP charts and was aired on Zee TV.

Among all this, another actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, who was also part of this show, thanked Ekta Kapoor and stated that his stint in Kasamh Se helped him survive in Mumbai.

He also dropped a comment saying “'I don't know you will ever read this or not... but still I wish to share it with you and all ...post Remix ( my first show) I took a break to complete my graduation...during this time I worked in a call center at IBM Daksh...when my result came out I put down the papers with no certainty about work and finances. ..the very same day I gave my resignation...same evening I got a call from Balaji for Kasam Se...I was to replace one character...and I took it up...that is how I managed to survive in Mumbai...so thank you for all that you do...thank you Balaji .”

Sourabh, who rose to fame from his debut serial Remix, had also won the hearts of millions with his impeccable portrayal of Krishna in the mythological show Mahabharata.

