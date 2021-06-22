Ekta Kapoor is all smiles as she shares PHOTOS with Anita Hassanandani, Ruchikaa Kapoor & others

Ekta Kapoor loves her girls' gang and she is always sharing pictures with them. The recent one is all about her lovely evening spent with them.

TV producer Ekta Kapoor is always smiling when she is with her gang. She always shares pictures and loves to spend time with them. Recently, she has given a glimpse of her lovely evening which she spent with her friends including , , Ridhi Dogra, Shaheer Sheikh’s wife Ruchikaa Kapoor, and others. They are all smiling while posing. It is a known fact that all these girls share a strong bond. In the pictures, we can also spot veteran actor Jeetendra Kapoor and his wife.

Sharing the picture, the TV producer also wrote praise-worthy words for Ruchikaa. She called her support system and said, ‘No one literally no one after my mom ..can I say has my back beyond it all! Who will see me with all my shit n yet love me no one except u … n frankly no one but u n Tashu ( n d happie pill)can expect that from me! U r truly d girl@with glitter in her veins !!!’.

It is worth mentioning here that reports are claiming that Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and his wife are expecting their first child. But they have not been confirmed till now.

On the work front, her latest show Broken But Beautiful 3 is getting an overwhelming response from the audience. The web series stars Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in the lead role. Her other prominent shows are--Hum Paanch, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahiin to Hoga, Kasamh Se, Pavitra Rishta, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein among others.

