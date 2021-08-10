Ekta Kapoor announces Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 in a live session with original cast Ram Kapoor & Sakshi Tanwar

The show Bade Acche Lagte Hai was one of the most popular shows on television screens. It had a massive fan following and people loved the chemistry between the couple Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor. The story revolved around a unique concept of loneliness in the mid 30’s and blooming romance at that age. The show was a turning point in the career of the actors. Recently, the producer Ekta Kapoor had a live session with Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor as she revealed about season two of the show with a new cast.

The actors gave their best wishes for the upcoming show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 . The trio talked about the value of the show in their individual lives. Ekta Kapoor shared that Sakshi Tanwar has a softness and she wanted to find a girl with similar softness, which she finally found in one. She shared that the character traits of Ram and Priya will remain the same. She added that the promo will be released in two days. Ekta talked about the theme of the show, which revolves around urban loneliness, but after 10 years, there will be some new things as well. She shared that her favorites are Smriti Irani, Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor. Ekta said she hopes to wins the hearts of the audience.

Ram and Sakshi expressed their gratitude for the love and affection they obtained from the show. They also gave best wishes to the show.