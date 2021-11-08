Ekta Kapoor announces premiere date of Naagin 6; Reveals the initials of the lead actor on Bigg Boss 15

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 15 generally grabs all the attention of the fans as they get to see Salman Khan on their TV screens entertaining them. Well, yesterday’s episode was a special one as Salman invited TV’s Czarina Ekta Kapoor on the stage as a guest who announced the launch of her home décor brand Ek: Bring India Back Home, which is a signature label of sarees and Indian accessories by the producer and director. Well, there was yet another major announcement that she made and it got all the fans quite excited. It was about the new season of Naagin.

The announcement that got all her daily soap fans excited was that Ekta Kapoor is all set to return with the 6th instalment of her one of the most-loved series, Naagin. Although, she did not disclose the name of the lead actor but gave us all a hint that the actor who would be in the lead has the letter ‘M’ as his name initial. Ekta shared that the Naagin 6 will air on January 30. After this, Salman invited previous Naagin actresses Surbhi Chandna, who was in season five of the show and Anita Hassanandani, who was part of the second season of the show.

Ekta Kapoor later entered the Bigg Boss 15 house and played a fun game with the housemates. This task definitely built up a lot of tension in the house. After Meisha’s elimination in the Saturday episode, another housemate will be evicted from the house, as hinted by Salman earlier. Salman also clarified Shamita’s confusion on her trust issues with Vishal. Shamita says that she keeps getting negative feedback about him from everyone. But later they are seen clearing the sir.

How excited are you for the 6th instalment of Naagin?

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Ekta Kapoor brings oodles of drama and dhamaal on show with ‘Dosti ka Mukhauta’ task