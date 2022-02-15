Ekta Kapoor announces re-run of Smriti Irani’s popular show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’; Watch

Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ was one of the most popular and highly successful shows on television screens. The shows brought Smriti Irani to the limelight and made her a renowned name in the entertainment sector. The show was loved by the audience and had a massive fan following. Owing to its massive fame and sentimental attachment to the people, Ekta Kapoor has announced the re-run of the show.

In the recent promo shared by the producer, the very young Smriti Irani welcomes you to her home. It brings back the sweet memories attached and was one of the longest-running daily soaps and was aired for the first time in the year 2000. Now, it will get aired again from 16th February. Ekta Kapoor captioned the video, “Is promo ki ek jhalak dekh kar hi saari puraani yaadein tazaa ho gayi. Today, as I look back, I recall every memory, every moment that made this show a most loved one! Usi pyaar ke saath judiye is safar se dobaara. Budhvaar se, harr roz, shaam 5 baje, sirf StarPlus par. @smritiiraniofficial @ronitboseroy amarupadhyay_official How did you feel after watching this promo, itne saalon ke baad?”

See promo here-

The show was produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor and had Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani as leads. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi aired on July 3, 2000, and the show continued to run for eight long years, telecasting around 1,800 episodes. It was one of the most popular shows of its time and comprised many popular names like Ronit Roy, Gautami Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, etc.



Also read- INTERVIEW: Ekta Kapoor on reports of auditioning 55 actresses for Naagin 6, pandemic plot & Tejasswi Prakash