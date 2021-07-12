Ekta Kapoor announces Shaheer Sheikh & Ankita Lokhande as the lead pair of Pavitra Rishta 2; Fans react

Fans have mixed emotions as Ekta Kapoor shares pictures of the cast of the upcoming season of Pavitra Rishta.

One of the most popular and highly loved television shows, Pavitra Rishta is soon going to be back on the screens with its season two. The successful show boosted the acting career of its lead pair Ankita Lokhande and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The audience loved the sweet chemistry of the two actors and they both made a place in the heart of the audience with their acting prowess. AltBalaji Productions had announced the new season of the show.

The producer of the show, Ekta Kapoor made the announcement about the show on her social media with a picture of the cast leads Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande. She also shared pictures of other members of the cast from season one of the show. Ekta wrote in the caption, “Sometimes in most ordinary lives, we find the most extraordinary love stories! Witness the extraordinary love story of Manav and Archana.”

The lead actress Ankita Lokhande shared the post-

Seeing the pictures, the netizens had mixed reactions over the announcement of season two of the show. Many people missed Sushant Singh Rajput, while others wondered if the show was a tribute to the actor or something else. They expressed their opinion on Twitter.

“We miss sushant as manav,” wrote a user on Twitter.

“Don't Shaheer & Ankita have guts to do something new and generate audience,” asked another user on Twitter.

“I don't like it when people cash out on someone’s death. It isn’t a tribute--it’s playing with fans' emotions. Just wait: the lead who didn't tweet a word after SSR’s death will suddenly give interviews on how big of an SSR fan he was,” wrote a user in anticipation.

Some people also appreciated the choice of actor for the role of Manav.

‘Got the best man as Manav’, a person wrote.

"Yeah someone who already had left his legacy over the drama is always hard to match up again in sequel but you know what you got the best man @Shaheer_S so he will convert all the negativity around into positive. and take this as a tribute to #SSR coz that’s the best we can do,” wrote another user on the micro-blogging site. The shooting for the show has already started and it will be released online in form of a web series.

