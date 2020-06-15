Ekta Kapoor apologises to the Indian Army on Triple X controversy: Would've cut the scene if I'd seen episode

Ekta Kapoor has extended her heartfelt apologies to the Indian Army after an outrage against a scene in her web show Triple X started on social media. The TV Czarina sought forgiveness for hurting sentiments of the people.

Ekta Kapoor and her web series 'Triple X' recently got mired in controversy, and a huge uproar against the TV Czarina started on social media. Trouble for the producer began after two police complaints were lodged against her for humiliating and disrespecting the Indian Army through a scene in the ALTBalaji web show. She has been booked on the charges of spreading obscenity. The sequence in question showed an army officer's wife having an illicit affair with man, during his absence. Also in the scene, an Army uniform is torn, which is regarded as an insult towards the armed forces and military personnel.

A massive outrage began against Ekta on the internet, wherein she was subjected to cyberbullying and rape threats. Now, Ekta has finally reacted to the controversy and issued an official statement for an apology. She sought forgiveness for hurting the sentiments of the people and expressed her deepest regard for the Indian army and the soldiers. She took charge of the 'objectionable scene' that was shown in the web series, which may have hurt the people, and informed that they have now 'deleted' the scene.

Ekta's official statement read, 'I’d like to reiterate the fact that as a responsible and law-abiding citizen, I have the highest regard for the Indian army. They not only risk their lives at the frontier towards protecting us but are also one of the most-disciplined and honourable organizations in the country. We, at ALTBalaji, have the deepest regard for our valiant soldiers and truly respect them and their families. I would once again make it loud and clear that we offer a sincere and unconditional apology to the army and army wives if we have unintentionally hurt their sentiments.'

She continued, 'Taking full ownership of the situation, we do agree that the objectionable scene shown in the episode was a slip at our end. We say that despite the show, that came out in March, not being produced by us. That said, with me holding a 30% stake in ALTBalaji, I would have certainly cut the scene had I seen the episode. We took action at the very earliest when this oversight was brought to our notice. Despite the first FIR lodged being dismissed by the police, we were proactive in our part and removed the content to not hurt any sentiments.'

