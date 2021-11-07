Bigg Boss 15: Ekta Kapoor brings oodles of drama and dhamaal on show with ‘Dosti ka Mukhauta’ task

The previous weekend episode came as a major shock for the contestants with the sudden elimination of the Miesha Iyer. Ieshaan Sehgaal was seen heartbroken over the news and Miesha consoled him. After she left, he was seen sobbing on the shoulders of his friend Rajiv Adatia. While this one was emotional, the upcoming episode will be full of surprises as the contestants remove the masks from their faces with the entry of Ekta Kapoor.

In today’s episode, there will be a special entry of Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, and Surbhi Chandna in the house. The three of them are known to be good friends and it will be fun to see them bashing the contestants and making them play interesting games. She assigns the contestants a task where they have to remove the ‘Mukhauta’ that their housemates have on. Tension builds up in no time as Nishant removes the ‘Dosti ka Mukhauta’ from Karan. Nishant says, “Main aur Karan kaafi acche dost hain, lekin isko merepe barosa nahi hain.”

On the other hand, Umar points out that Shamita is unfair with her judgment, to which the latter defends herself with a vague response. Ekta gets annoyed with her comeback and says, “Mereko koi unfair bolta toh main chaar javab deti ki main isiliye unfair nahi hu.”

Meanwhile, the Jay-Veeru bond seems to be getting weaker by the day as Vishal gives Jay the ‘Bura insaan’ tag. It instantly triggered a big fight between the two. The tension in their friendship is quite apparent.

Salman Khan also questions the Anna-Akka relationship of Shamita and Vishal. Shamita replies that she keeps getting negative feedback about him from everyone. Hence, she is very confused about what to make of her friendship with Vishal. Latter gets upset that his Akka has questioned their bond. As Salman tries to understand their views, it will be interesting to see how their friendship pans out.

The contestants are also asked to decide the ‘Sitare’ of the ‘BIGG BOSS’ house! The contestants are called into groups and have to decide with ‘apsi sehmati’ which leads to various discussions among them.

