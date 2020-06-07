Ekta Kapoor Birthday: Rashami Desai, Karan Patel, Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani & TV actors share warm wishes

Rashami Desai, Karan Patel, Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani, Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi and many other TV stars took to their social media handles to send love to Ekta Kapoor on her birthday.

When you talk about a woman that has been ruling the entertainment world, there's only one name that comes to mind - Ekta Kapoor. She is the trailblazer of female producers and writers in the male-dominated showbiz industry. After spearheading show on TV, Ekta stepped into Bollywood and also made her route in the digital world. On all these platforms, Ekta is known as the 'queen of content,' and rightly so, owing to her unconventional projects. She's a strong, loving person, with a 'Take me as I am or watch me as I go' attitude.

Today, social media is filled with praises and blessings from Ekta, and why not, it's her birthday today. Yes, Ekta Kapoor has turned a year older, and is now 45-years-old. It's raining wishes and love for Ekta all over, and everyone is pouring their best wishes on her on this special day. Ekta has worked with many actors in the Indian Television industry, who share a great rapport with her. So, on Ekta's birth anniversary everyone is going gaga over her and writing special messages to show how much they love and admire her.

While they won't be able to meet her owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, they have all sent their sweetest wishes to Ekta. , , , , , , Aamna Shariff, and many other TV actors took to their social media handles to send love to and share throwback videos for Ekta Kapoor on her birthday.

Take a look TV actors' heartwarming messages for Ekta Kapoor on her birthday:

Here's wishing the TV Czarina a very Happy Birthday and hoping that she keeps entertaining us for many more years to come!

