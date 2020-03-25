Ekta Kapoor brings back Sakshi Tanwar & Ram Kapoor on TV with Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat amid Coronavirus lockdown

Ekta Kapoor has announced a replacement for Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Read on to know more.

PM Modi yesterday (March 24, 2020) announced a complete lock-down throughout India amid the Coronavirus crisis. Given the seriousness and the growing number of cases, a 21-day lockdown has been sought to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was hailed by everyone, as the oath to stand united to get through this difficult phase. However, this also brought about concerns for many as they wondered how they will manage to kill time during this long house arrest. While we are certainly left with no option but to follow orders for everyone's safety, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor, has come up with a surprise to entertain fans

Since the shootings of films, TV shows, and web series have been stalled, makers of daily soap operas are facing difficulties to keep their fans engaged. They do not have new episodes stocked up, some of them are forced to run old episodes. And, it is impractical to expect them to have a stock for such a long time. Well, amidst all this, Ekta Kapoor has found a way to kill people's boredom and give them a good dose of entertainment. Yes, the producer-director has sought a replacement for her most successful and loved shows, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ekta Kapoor talks about facing sexism: I was presented like an alpha b*tch, freak of nature

Just a few hours ago, Ekta took to her Instagram to share a piece of good news with her fans and revealed that she is bringing back Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor on TV. Yes, you read that right! She is all set to air the duo's popular love drama Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat on Zee TV. The show was originally aired as a web series on ALT Balaji.

Sharing a video of KTBM, Ekta wrote, 'We are going to tough times but we will get through together. Since we cannot make any more episodes of Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya, we have extended our family shows to Zee TV. So from now, from 9 pm to 10 pm, instead of Karan-Preeta or Abhi-Pragya, you will see Tipsy and Karan!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ekta Kapoor opens up on offering Naagin to Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, says, 'admire them'

Ekta added, 'We can’t do anything to help our viewers but entertain them during these tough stressed times so this gem from our library is for you all! Your fav couple Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor are back from tonight 9-10 pm in Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat on TV! Enjoy, stay home and stay safe.'

Take a look at Ekta's post here:

Are you happy with Ekta's surprise? Are you excited to see the evergreen couple Sakshi and Ram together on the small screen again? Are you ready for the #21DayChallenge? What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Sakshi Tanwar: From Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii to Dangal, check out her journey from TV to Bollywood

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More