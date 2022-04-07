Ekta Kapoor calls Jeetendra her ‘biggest blessing’ as she shares an adorable video on his birthday

Veteran actor Jeetendra rings in his 80th birthday today. His daughter Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to wish him as she shared a video of him. Ekta Kapoor is a doting daughter and often shares pictures with him as they spend time together. Jeetendra is very fond of Ekta’s son, Ravie. In the video shared by Ekta, she has shared some heartwarming moments of Jeetendra and his grandson.

Ekta posted a video in which there are pictures of Jeetendra with her, Tushar, his wife and his grandkids. There are small clips of him enjoying with his grandkids on various occasions. She shared in the captions, “Happie bday to d one I owe everything to!!! Ur my biggest blessing!! Happie bday papa”.

Celebs like Sharad Malhotra, Shraddha Arya, Arslan Goni, Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani, Arjun Bijlani, Jaswir Kaur, Gautami Kapoor, Gurdip Punjj and others sent him birthday wishes in the comment section.

Earlier Ekta Kapoor had shared a love-filled post for BFF Smriti Irani on behalf of her son, she shared, “Dear Smriti Maasi… I am 3 years old and probably I have met you very few times… But every good thing my mom has done to me, she says – she has learnt from you. Like sometimes reading to me. Most importantly… I hear people talking around me that you’re very, very powerful. But to me – you’re a loving maasi that I know will take care of me from far and will be there whenever I need you. It is your birthday today and I wish you get everything that you want in life.”

