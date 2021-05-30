  1. Home
  2. tv

Ekta Kapoor celebrates 10 years of 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain'; Shares video starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar

Ekta Kapoor’s famous show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain clocks 10 today. She shared a promo video. Fans demand the second season.
4924 reads Mumbai
Ram Kapoor,Sakshi Tanwar,Ekta Kapoor Ekta Kapoor celebrates 10 years of 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain'; Shares video starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sony TV’s famous show Bade Acche lagte, which has entertained the audience a lot, has now 10 years old. The show features Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead role. It dealt with a mature love story and an overaged married couple. The completely different storyline has been in minds of the audience still. The chemistry between the lead actors was loved by fans and they received an overwhelming response from the audience. Today, Ekta Kapoor is celebrating 10 years of the show and shared a promo video.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Ten years of #badeachchelagtehai! Irony that I heard ths this morning:) so much love was experienced in thsi one ! An ode to mature love ! Thanku ram Sakshi mitu sony Sneha danish Ajay Prashant bhat Sandip n d whole team :)” The promo starts with Sakshi complaining that she was not able to sleep in the night as Ram has stopped snoring. To which he replied saying that he does not snore. But she shows him the proof and the couple started laughing.

As soon as she posted the video fans started commenting and asking for its sequel. One of the fans wrote, “Can we have a second season for this??’

Take a look at the screenshot here:

To note, the title song was inspired by a song of the same name. Composed by R. D. Burman, the song was from the film Balika Badhu. The show was based on a Gujarati play Patrani and was the seventh most-watched serial of the year.

Also Read: PHOTO: Anita Hassanandani and Ekta Kapoor give friendship goals; Actress says ‘Friendship is a two way street'

Credits :Ekta Kapoor Instagram

You may like these
Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya close shooting amid Coronvirus scare; THIS show to REPLACE them
VIDEO: Ekta Kapoor celebrates 8 years of Bade Acche Lagte Hain, starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar
Ekta Kapoor drops ‘landmark pic' with Sakshi Tanwar on her birthday: Love, admire you for your personal ethics
THROWBACK: When Ram Kapoor & Sakshi Tanwar's 17 mins long intimate scene for Bade Acche Lagte Hain went viral
Shaheer & Erica's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise & Ram and Sakshi's Bade Acche Lagte Ho to be back on TV
Sakshi Tanwar opens up on her experience of working with Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii producer Ekta Kapoor