Ekta Kapoor celebrates 12 years of Pavitra Rishta: You resurrected my career gave me life long bonds

Ekta Kapoor has shared a montage of moments from the show Pavitra Rishta as it completes 12 years. Fans go gaga over it.

Ankita Lokhande and late Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Pavitra Rishta has completed 12 years. The show ruled the hearts of the audience for many years. It was one of the most-watched shows of its time. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles. However, later many actors like Asha Negi, Hiten Tejwani, also joined the show. It was a romantic drama that revolved around two characters- Manav and Archana. The serial's producer has shared a video to celebrate the special occasion.

Ekta Kapoor wrote, "12 years n a million memories later..Pain love n angst makes this show d purest bond ever! #pavitrarishta u resurrected my career gave me life long bonds ! Thankuuuuuu." The video started with the iconic moment when Manav sees Archana. The title track of the serial plays in the background. The 3-minute video shows other highlights of the show as well. In the end, Ankita Lokhande’s voice-over is heard bidding farewell to the audience as the show ends. Ankita also dropped a comment saying ‘Forever grateful’.

As soon as she posted a video, fans rushed to drop comments. One of the users wrote, ‘Congratulations to the whole show for 12 years to Pavitra Rishta.’

Take a look at the screenshot here:

Fans are demanding the second season of the show but there are no reports on this. This show was both the actors' first show as the main leads.

Credits :Ekta Kapoor Instagram

