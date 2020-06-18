Ekta Kapoor celebrates Pride Month with a heartwarming VIDEO; Says 'Love should be encouraged'

Ekta Kapoor took to her social media handle to share a heart-touching video for Pride Month as she urged people to celebrate all shades of love. Take a look.

Every year in the month of June, the LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer) community celebrates 'love,' and it is regarded as the pride month. Pride month is celebrated across the world when people from the LGBTQ communities come together and celebrate the freedom to be themselves. It is a month that creates awareness and shows a sense of solidarity among the LGBTQ community. Now, to celebrate this precious and special month, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor has shared a heartwarming video on her social media handle. Yes, the 'boss lady,' who has made several web series and films that celebrate 'homosexuality and different forms' of love took to her Instagram handle to encourage others to acknowledge the LGBTQ community and their freedom.

In the video, Ekta showed clips from her shows that celebrate love regardless of gender and sexual preferences. The almost two-minute long video contained snippets from her various web series that revolved around the subject of homosexuality like Dev D, Boygiri, Roumil & Jugal, Ragini MMS 2, and many others. Along with this heartwarming video, she also penned down an emotional note urging people to understand the importance of love and not shy away from expressing love anytime.

ALSO READ: Ekta Kapoor pays a heartfelt tribute to late Sushant Singh Rajput; Says 'We will celebrate you every day'

She said that in the past few days she has learnt and understood that 'love must be encouraged, and the oddities should be celebrated. Ekta added that the world needs to know forgiveness, inclusiveness, warmth care, and empathy. All these emotions are a must in this world. She concluded saying, 'It does not matter whom we love. All that matters is that we love because love does not judge. She urged people to celebrate all shades of love regardless of any thoughts.

Here's a glimpse of Ekta's post:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×