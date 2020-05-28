Ekta Kapoor clears the air about Naagin 4 & 5; Apologises to Nia Sharma, Jasmin & others for axing their roles

Ekta Kapoor has finally opened up about the news regarding Naagin 4 going off-air and Naagin 5 being aired in its place. Here's what she has to say about the whole confusion.

The confusion around Naagin 4 and Naagin 5 has finally come to an end. Yes, the supernatural drama's producer Ekta Kapoor has come out to clear the air about the rumours that have been going on for quite a few days. After so many speculations, the TV Czarina decided to open up about the developments of the show. Speaking to the fans directly she revealed what they must expect once the Coronavirus lockdown is uplifted. Taking to her Instagram handle she addressed reports that have been doing rounds. She also confirmed that Naagin 4 is coming to end, and they're paving way for Naagin 5. Yes, you read that right!

In the Instagram video, she said that it would not be feasible for the makers to continue with Naagin 4 post the lockdown as it is a weekend show and thus needs a very strong and tight script. Keeping this in mind, they have decided to put an end to the fourth season. However, they will give it an end and then immediately jump into the fifth season. So, this means Naagin 4 will have a finale before Naagin 5 begins.

Further, Ekta also apologised to the cast of the show including Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, , and Vijayendra Kumeria for taking the decision and letting them down with the script of this season. She also confessed that it was a huge error on her part as she feels she did not put much effort into Naagin 4 like the previous three seasons. But, she has assured to do justice to their talent with something.

While she did not address Rashami in her video message, she did not forget to share a note for her in the caption. Since Rashami had entered the show just days before the lockdown as Shalakha, Ekta said that her stint will be treated as a special appearance. She was fabulous in the two episodes of Naagin 4.'



Take a look at Ekta's message on Naagin 4 and Naagin 5 here:

What are your thoughts on these developments? Let us know in the comment section below.

