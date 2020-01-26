Ekta Kapoor conferred with Padma Shri: Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Rhea Kapoor shower love on television czarina

After Ekta Kapoor’s name was announced for Padma Shri award, she was flooded with congratulatory messages from her celebrity friends.

Ekta Kapoor, who has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri Award, has all the reasons to grin ear to ear. The television’s boss lady has been honoured with the fourth highest civilian award of the country and she is certainly overwhelmed with the achievement. Ekta even expressed her gratitude and shared an official statement on social media wherein she mentioned that never too soon to live out your dreams. Ever since the television czarina has made the announcement about receiving the prestigious accolade, Ekta has been inundated with best wishes from fans and friends.

Among the first on to congratulate were , Mouni, , Rhea Kapoor and others who can’t stop gushing over Ekta’s big achievement. Taking it to micro-blogging site Twitter, Hina congratulated Ekta and stated that she deserved every bit of this honour. Rhea Kapoor, who collaborated with Ekta for Veere Di Wedding, penned a heartwarming note for the lady and wrote that it is a profound achievement for every female entrepreneur. “No one in this industry has achieved what you have from scratch and it’s good to finally see you getting recognised for it,” she added.

Take a look at celebs congratulating Ekta Kapoor:

This is such a great great news.. I am so so happy for you.. you deserve every bit of it.. congratulations once again #JaiMataDi https://t.co/1kV4i5PWiz — SAM #NoWhereToHide (@eyehinakhan) January 25, 2020

Talking about the work front, Ekta has been grabbing the headline for her recently launched show on Star Plus. After winning hearts with and starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein for six years, Ekta has replaced the show with its spin off titled Yeh Hai Chahatein. Starring Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in lead, the show has received a great response from the audience so far.

