Ekta Kapoor Diwali Bash: Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, Ridhi Dogra arrive dressed in their traditional best

by Mamta Raut   |  Published on Nov 03, 2021 10:57 PM IST  |  2.4K
   
Ekta Kapoor Diwali Bash: Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, Ridhi Dogra arrive dressed in their traditional best (Image: Viral Bhayani)
The festive season has just commenced and it appears that celebs are all set to embrace the holidays with great zeal and enthusiasm. Many prominent names have already begun sharing the greetings of the festival of light by organising Diwali parties for close friends and families. On Wednesday, November 3, it was producer Ekta Kapoor who organised a lavish Diwali bash in the city. Television celebs Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal and Ridhi Dogra were among the few who graced the event.

Maryada fame Ridhi Dogra opted for an elegant white Anarkali suit to attend the party. Her ethnic look was completed with a purple dupatta and a statement potli bag. Speaking of love birds Mohit and Shanaya, the couple slayed in the hues of green as they graced the event. While  Shanaya Irani opted for a stunning kurta matched with palazzo, on the other hand, Sehgal looked dapper in light green kurta and white dhoti.

Take a look at the photos below:

In the past two years, producer Ekta Kapoor keeps her guestlist tight owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Even this year, she might have invited a limited number of guests. Speaking of Diwali bash, Ekta Kapoor’s party becomes a major talk of the town as celebs from both Bollywood and TV industries get spotted amping up their fashion game. Well, Diwali 2021 seems to be no different. 

ALSO READ| EXCLUSIVE: Ekta Kapoor to host a special Diwali party; Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan among invitees

Credits: Viral Bhayani


